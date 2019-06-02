Mary Louise Rainey of Manchester, passed this life on Wednesday, May 29,
2019 at her residence at the age of 84. No services are scheduled.
Mrs. Rainey, a native of Indiana was the daughter of the late Daniel Lebert
and Juanita Macintosh. She was a teacher’s aide for many years and loved
children. She enjoyed attending Bible classes and walking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Tony Earl
McNeely.
She is survived by son, Shannon Underwood and his wife, Rainy
of Garden Cove, CA; daughters, Crystle Imrie and her husband, Doug of
Phoenix, AZ and Yvonne Duvall and her husband, Doug of Granada Hill, CA;
nine grandchildren; step granddaughter, Brandy DeHaven of Manchester and
several great grandchildren.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS