Mary Louise Flanigan, of Hillsboro, passed this life on Sunday, August 23rd, 2020 at Life Care Center in Tullahoma at the age of 86. Mrs. Flanigan was born in Nashville to the late James and Mary Poteet Lynch. During her life, she worked as the cafeteria director at Quantico Marine Base in Quantico, VA, and also as a real estate agent in Panama City, FL. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Flanigan was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Flanigan, who was killed in the Vietnam War; two daughters, Rebecca Witte and Susan Rhodes; one son, Christopher Roberts; and six brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, Dan Flanigan; four grandchildren, Sarah Flanigan, Noah Flanigan, Daniel Flanigan, and David Flanigan and his wife Jenny; and two great-granddaughters, Ellie and Emmie. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 6:00-7:00pm with a memorial service to follow at 7:00pm with Wayne Lynch officiating.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Louise Flanigan
