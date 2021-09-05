Mrs. Mary Louise Earls Hennessee, age 90, of
Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Friday, September 3, 2021, in
Manchester, TN.
Mrs. Hennessee was born in Warren Co., TN, to her late parents Hobert and
Nannie Earls. She worked at Unity Medical Center for 30 years for the
dietary department and attended Mercy Baptist Church. Mrs. Hennessee loved
playing cards, especially Rook, loved doing puzzles and going to yard
sales. She was a loving a giving person and will be deeply missed by her
family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death
by husband, Bernice Eugene Hennessee; grandsons, Charles Harmon and Quinton
Elkins; sons, Billy Eugene Hennessee and Charles “Chuck” Hennessee.
Mrs. Hennessee is survived by daughters, Ruth Cantrell, Patricia (Clifton)
Harmon, Linda (Steve) Hollis, and Helen Carroll; brother, Jack Earls; 22
grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; several extended family.
Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from
11:00am until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral
services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm with
Bro. Jeff Bailey officiating. Burial will follow at Summittville Cemetery.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com