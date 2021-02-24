Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Lou Gentry, age 84 years, of Manchester,
will be conducted at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, in the
Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in the Fredonia
cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 9 AM on Wednesday until
time of the service. Mrs. Gentry passed away on Saturday, February 20 at
McArthur Manor in Manchester after an extended illness.
Mrs. Gentry was born on August 3, 1936, to the late Robert and Virginia
Thompson Reece in Ainsworth, Iowa. She was a hairdresser for many years
before she and her family moved to Tennessee. After moving to Tennessee,
she became a member of the Manchester Garden Club, and the MTDA (Middle TN
Decorative Artist Association). Mrs. Gentry loved gardening, painting, and
sewing.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gentry is preceded in death by her loving
husband, Ralph O. Gentry; brother, Kenny Reece; two sisters, Nancy Harriman
and Pat Roland; son-in-law, David Spencer. She is survived by her children,
Robb Gentry and his wife, Carla, Kathy McCormick and her husband, Randy,
and Jeanne Spencer; grandchildren, Amie, Todd, Katie, Kim, Patti, Tina,
Olivia, and Camie; thirteen great grandchildren; and brother, Thom Reece;
several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gentry family.