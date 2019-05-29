Mary Lisa Moore, of Manchester, passed this life on Thursday, May 23, 2019
at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 58 years. No services are
scheduled.
A native of Bowling Green, KY, she was the daughter of the late Edward and
Ramona Joyce Sandusky Morgan. She enjoyed working crossword puzzle,
embroidery and watching TV.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother Keith
Morgan. She is survived by sister, Marsha Westerbeck of Portland, TN and
several nieces and nephews.
