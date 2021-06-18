Mrs. Mary Lee Thompson, age 89, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Murfreesboro, TN.
Mrs. Thompson was born in Amory, Mississippi, to her late parents Joseph
Edwards and Grace White Edwards. She was a homemaker all her life.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by her husband of 70 years, Charles Henry
Thompson; sons, Wyatt Thompson and Wayne Thompson; daughter, Wanda
Thompson; grandchildren, Philip Thompson, Olivia Thompson McKnight, Grace
Jones, and Jacob Thompson; great grandchildren, Emitt, Wynonna, Bradli
Kate, and Laney.
Family will receive friend on Monday, June 21, 2021, from 4:00pm until
6:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. A Celebration of Life
service will be held immediately following visitation at 6:00pm with Foy
Rigney officiating.
