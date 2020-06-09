The viewing and visitation of Mrs. Mary Lee England will be held at the
Manchester Funeral Home in Manchester, TN with family and friends from 5 PM
to 8 PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020. The funeral services for Mary, age 76,
will be conducted by Mr. Michael R. Banks and Bruce Wayne England, at 1 PM
on Sunday, June 14, in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow
in Morrison, TN at the Fountain Grove cemetery. Mrs. England passed away in
Murfreesboro, TN, at the St. Thomas Rutherford hospital on her late
husband, Wayne Perry England’s birthday, June 1, 2020. “Happy Birthday Dad”.
Mary Lee was born in Warren County, TN, the daughter of the late Ira and
Susie Ellsworth. She was of the Methodist faith. Ma enjoyed having her
bacon, egg, and cheese croissant while watching the Price is Right,
listening to Elvis radio, or watching movies similar to “Gone with the
Wind”. “Frankly my dear…”. She didn’t want me to finish the quote. Most of
all, she would enjoy spending time with her family and talking on the phone
to her friends. She was a graduate of the class of 1962 at Coffee County
Central High School.
In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, Mary Lee is preceded in
death by two brothers, Ira Ellsworth, Jr., and John Perry “J.P” Ellsworth.
She is survived by her only son, Bruce Wayne England and his companion,
Khris; her four grandchildren; Brandy Dawn Rutherford and her husband,
Joseph Isenhart, Brittany Shantae England Szugyi and her husband, Mike,
Whittney Lashae England and her fiancé, Denzel Reagan, and Michael Scalise;
her six great-grandchildren, Logan, Chase, Ian, Nathan, Eli, and Shylynn;
stepson, Butch England and his wife, Janice; two stepdaughters, Carmen
Savage and Caren Clark; three sisters, Cherry “Rooster” Smith, Rena Land,
and Brenda March, and their families. Coltyn Spicer, James Warter Gragg,
James “Cooter” Willingham, Norman Vincent Antonio Floyd, Christopher Todd
Dalton, and Michael Anthony Hughes were like her other sons. Connie “Khris”
Christine Eldridge, Sonya Ann Tinsley, and her son, Matthew Michael Joseph
and Heidi Spicer were like her own daughters.
The family has expressed to their family and friends that no suits or ties
are required. Casual dress for both visitation and the Sunday service will
be fine. They have also requested that family and friends please take as
many pictures and videos at the time of visitation and service to remember
Mary Lee. Anyone wanting to write a special letter, a prayer card, or place
an object, etc. to go with “Ma” in her casket can do so after approval from
Bruce.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the England family.