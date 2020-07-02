Monday, June 29, 2020, Mary Lavern Taylor Parks passed away at her home at the age of 77. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at Lynchburg Funeral Home at 3 PM. Burial will follow at River View Cemetery in Fayetteville. Visitation will be held before the service, beginning at 1 PM.
She was born April 22, 1943 to William N. and Ozell Wells Taylor in Lincoln County Tennessee. She was a member of the Baptist church and worked as a clerk at several stores over her lifetime. Lavern was devoted to her family. She focused on caring for her children and then helping them take care of their families. She shared all she had with them. Her cooking was amazing and she took pride in teaming up with her son-in-law, Tommy Ables, and grandson, Josh Goosby, to feed “everybody” any chance she could. She would supervise Tommy and Josh’s garden each year and took joy in giving her friends and family vegetables from it. She loved her pets and had fur babies for as long as anyone can remember. Princess and Buster will miss her greatly.
She is survived by her son, Greg (Sherri) Parks and daughter, Margie Ables.
Her sisters, Tricia (Johnny) Tucker, of Portland, TN and Joyce Law of Meridianville, AL.
Her grandchildren, Joshua Goosby, Allayne (Terry) Davis, Danielle Parks (Scott), and Jonathan (Sarah) Parks.
Great grandchildren, Trent Parks, Alex Parks, and Madilyn (Madi) Davis.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved son-in-law, Tommy Ables.
