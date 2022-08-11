Mary Jo Guinn of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Vanderbilt- Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 76. Mrs. Guinn was born in Manchester to the late Hobart and Estia Johnson Hill. During her life, Mary Jo was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, and worked as a receptionist for many years for Drs. Snoddy and Galbreath, and later The Family Practice Center until her retirement. Mrs. Guinn is survived by her loving husband, Charles Guinn; three children, Greg Guinn (Toby), Rodney Guinn (Misty), and Shonda Cooper (Neal); eleven grandchildren, Sydney (KP), Brooklyne (Cody), Madison, Brantley, Destiny (Jason), Kanen, Olivia, Caden, Catelyn (Derek), Colby (Nick), and Caroline; five great-grandchildren, Neyland, Aven, Carsen, Aspen, and Maci Cate; one brother, Glenn Hill (Ruth); and two sisters, Frances Sitz, and Ann Gore (Ken). Visitation for Mrs. Guinn will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 5:00-8:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Bros. Elbert Smith, Timmy Bender, and Richard Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Nazarene Compassionate Ministries, 17001 Prairie Star Parkway, Lenexa, KS 66220.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.