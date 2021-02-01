Mary Frances Jones of Estill Springs passed this life on Saturday, January
30, 2021 at her residence at the age of 62. No services are scheduled.
A native of Coffee County, she was the daughter of the late Norman Earl and
Sara Ruth Wimly Cook. She was a former member of Decherd First Baptist
Church and enjoyed cooking, reading and being with her grandchildren. “She
was a wonderful mother.”
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in by one great grandchild.
She is survived by son, Bruce Jones Jr of Estill Springs; daughter, Misty
Brown of Estill Springs; brothers, Daryl Cook of Estill Springs and Michael
Cook; sisters, Nancy Long of Hillsboro and Kathleen Cook of Tullahoma;
grandchildren, Sara Abigale and Ethan Brown and great grandchild, Jaiden
Brown.
