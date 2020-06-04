Mary B. Abbie Slater, of Tullahoma, passed this life suddenly on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare Harton after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer at the age of 71. Abbie was born in Carthage, Tennessee to the late Ted and Polly Corum Beasley. During her life she worked as the office manager with Jim Kirby Automotive and was also an active member of Lakewood Golf and Country Club. Abbie was an avid gardener and was a lover of animals, as well as her family. She is survived by her husband of almost 18 years, Richard Dick Slater of Tullahoma; one daughter, Meredith Kelly (Michael) of Nashville; one son, Ted Ferrell (Michelle Staves-Ferrell) of Las Vegas, Nevada; one step-son, Johnathan Richard Slater (Jennifer) of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Mickey Kelly, Owen Ferrell, Sophie Ferrell, Harley Ferrell and Alex Slater; one brother, William Alexander Beasley of Lafayette; one sister, Kate Porter (Walter) of Clinton; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 7th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 3:00-5:00pm with a memorial service to follow at 5:00pm with Michael Kelly and Steve Cope officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Abbie’s memory to your local church or the charity of your choice.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
