Mary Almas West, born August 20, 1929, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at her residence. Mary was born in Warren County, the daughter of the late George Ernest and Mae (Harmon) Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edgar (Jackie) West; four brothers, Ed Martin, Ralph Martin, James Martin, and Howard Martin; three sisters, Nancy Sherrill, Anna Mae Rogalle and Ernestine Scott.
Mary was a lifelong resident of the Goose Pond Community where she lived a full life. Her door was always open, and her fridge was always full “just in case” you decided to come in. Regularly she could be found sitting on her front porch rocking awaiting a honk from passersby at which time she would always throw up her hand and wave with a cheerful smile.
Mary loved the simple things in life like working in her yard, tending to her flowers, and raising a garden. Her greatest joy was found in being amongst her children and their families after cooking weekly Sunday dinners.
Mary is survived by five children: Kathy Duncan (Chuck), Sharon Walker (Steven Clayton), Ernie West (Mary Alice), Charlie West (Pam) and Frankie West (Linda). She was known as “Granny Mary” to 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. A neighbor child lovingly referred to her as “Granny Goose Pond”. In addition, she leaves behind the best neighbor and friend a person could ever have in Diane Lewis.
Special thanks go out to Janice Bass at Dr. Jay Trussler’s office, the staff at Suncrest Home Health, as well as the staff at Compassion Hospice. The family is very grateful for the care you provided for her.
She leaves us with the knowledge that life is not about being rich, being popular, or being perfect. It’s about being real, being humble, and being kind.
