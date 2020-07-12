Funeral services for Mr. Marvin Lloyd Goss, age 85, of Manchester will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Tom Watkins officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Mr. Goss passed from this life on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare – Harton in Tullahoma, TN.
Marvin was born in Crossville, TN, on May 4, 1935, the son of the late Maurice and Mary Goss. He was a United States Air Force Veteran, serving his country for 8 years. After the military, Marvin worked as a Mechanical Engineer at AEDC. Marvin was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He was a Free Mason for 64 years and a Shriner. Marvin loved to hunt, fish, and play his guitar. He was a wonderful storyteller, loved history and geneology, and had many friends. Marvin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
In addition to his parents, Marvin is also preceded in death by his sister, Zeola Davis; three brothers, John Goss, Bob Goss, and Doug Goss. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Minnie Goss; one daughter, Gwen Graves (Steve); two grandchildren, Nikki Alonso (Tobey) and Stephen Grave II; two great-grandchildren, Tristan Alonso and Victoria Alonso.
