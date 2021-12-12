Mr. Marvin Everett Keele, age 80, of Manchester,
TN, passed from this life on Friday, December 10, 2021, in Manchester, TN.
Mr. Keele was born in Manchester, TN, to his late parents Ellis and Juanita
Toliver Keele. He was a truck driver for most of his life. Mr. Keele was
also involved with dirt car racing. In addition to his parents, he was
preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Jean Keele; and brother, Horace
Keele. Mr. Keele is survived by a son, Ricky (Rosye) Keele, Manchester, TN;
daughters, Susie Morris, Manchester, TN, and Marsha (Tim) Urick, Orlando,
FL; brothers, Ralph (Linda) Keele, Manchester, TN, Don (Beverly) Keele,
Manchester, TN, Phillip (Deanie) Keele, Manchester, TN; sister, Jeanette
(Randy) Frazier, Manchester, TN; 6 granddaughters, 12 great grandchildren,
and several nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be held on
Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral
Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday,
December 15, 2021, at 11:00am from the chapel of Central Funeral Home with
Chris Keele officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens
in Tullahoma, TN. Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com
