Mrs. Marty (Violet Martelle) Bond, of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, September 24th, 2021, at Morning Pointe, The Lantern in Collegedale, TN, at the age of 90. Marty was born in Whiting, Indiana to the late Charles Columbus Day and Georgia Corinne (Austin) Day. Prior to retirement, Marty worked as a dental assistant for Harvey A. Sanders in Tullahoma. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Tullahoma. Marty was a loving wife and mother of four children. She had a love for creativity and enjoyed sewing, quilting, water-color painting, and clay-based ceramics. In addition to her parents, Marty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Donald Eugene Bond; her loving son, David Wayne Bond; infant grandson, Robert Bond; and her brother, Carmon Day. Marty is survived by her daughter, Linda Keown (Jim), son, James Bond, daughter, Donna Motlow (Doug); daughter-in-law, Tina Bond; three grandchildren Chris Bond (Hannah), Chad Bond, and Paige Bond; and two great-grandchildren, Sarah and Samantha. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am-1:00pm with the funeral service to immediately follow at 1:00pm in the chapel with Rev. Rickey Wade officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.