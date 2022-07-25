Funeral services for Mr. Marty Nellon Davis, age 69 of Manchester, will be conducted on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 3 PM in the Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Bob Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Franklin Memorial Gardens cemetery in Winchester. Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, July 26, from 5 – 8 PM at the funeral home. Marty passed away suddenly at his home on July 23, 2022.
Marty was born on August 4, 1952, to the late Paul Nellon and Reba Lee Dickerson Davis, in Winchester, TN. He was a retired truck driver for UPS after a 30+ years employment and a member of the N. Boulevard Church of Christ in Murfreesboro. Marty was a Mason at the Estill Springs Lodge. He enjoyed fishing, camping, dirt track racing, playing his guitar, piano and singing in church.
In addition to his parents, Marty is preceded in death by his brother, Kendle Davis. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Polly Vernita McKelvey Davis; son, Toby Davis; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Faith and Josie Lynn Davis; sister, Paulette Lawson (Butch); special friends, Charlie and Linda Smith, and David and Tunya Thomas; and Marty’s furry companion, Odin; several extended family members and a host of friends.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Davis family.