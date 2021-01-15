Ms. Martha “Marty” Dean Wright, age 42, of Jenkins, KY, passed from this life on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at ARH Hospital in Whitesburg, KY.
Marty was born in Frankfurt, Germany, to her late parents Sally Ellen
Anderson Wright and Dwight David Wright. She was very well loved in her
family and will be terribly missed by them.
Marty is survived by two children, Joshua Lee Hall and Alyson Brook Bates;
two sisters, Melissa Tackett and Dolly Little; one grandchild, Benjamin
David Hall.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 16, 2021, from 5:00pm
until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services
will be conducted on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at 1:00pm from the chapel of
Central Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow in Fredonia Cemetery
in Manchester, TN.
