Mrs. Martha Lou Jones, age 77, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Jones was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents Lemuel E. Jones
and Soda Loene Brown Jones. She was a homemaker in recent years and loved
being around her kids and grandkids. Mrs. Jones adored her animals and
would take in any stray that came around. She would help anyone and was a
big-hearted person.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her children, Randall (Marietta) Walden, Jeff
Walden, Kathy Rogers, Jeannie (Clint) Walker; grandchildren, Dusty, Amy,
Nicki, Daniel, Jacob, Angie, Tiffany, Laura, Jamie, Willard, Eric,
Michelle, Amanda (Jared), Marsha (Matt), Joseph (McKenzie); great
grandchildren, Phillip, Jaylen, Eathen, Lucas, Lil Eric, Bethany, Logan,
Aiden, Paislynn, Tucker, Sadie Jo, Darren, Makayla, Destiny, Isla, Nash,
Coughlin.
Visitation with the family will be on Monday, November 15, 2021, from
4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral
services will be conducted on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, from the chapel
of Central Funeral Home with Randall Walden and Chuck Hopkins officiating.
Burial will follow in Ragsdale Cemetery in Manchester, TN.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com