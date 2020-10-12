Martha Lee Tripp Hazelwood of Tullahoma passed this life on October 9th, 2020 at NHC Healthcare at the age of 91. Mrs. Hazelwood was born in Moore County on August 30, 1929 to the late Oscar and Mamie Sawyer Tripp. She was a long-time member of the Grundy Street Church of Christ. A main priority was her church and the love of the Lord. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Lewis Hazelwood; sister, Elaine Moorehead; brothers, John Tripp and Wallace Tripp; and one grandchild, Taylor Hazelwood. Mrs. Hazelwood is survived by three sons, David Hazelwood and his wife Lorry of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Gary Hazelwood and his wife Sherry of Lynchburg, and Andy Hazelwood and his wife Christy of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Jessica Orozco and her husband Joseph, Jodi Lively, Garrett Hazelwood, Will Hazelwood, Zenayda Garcia and Ana Ortiz; and two great-grandchildren, Jordan and Josiah Orozco; sister Sue Walker; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a devoted wife and mother. Mom was always there for her family and rarely missed an event involving her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed seeing all her grandchildren who affectionately called her Nana. She will be remembered by them for her unconditional love and support. Dad and Mom, who he called “Shorty”, married just before he entered the Marines and they moved to North Carolina. When they returned to Tullahoma, they built Lewis’ Gulf with dad specializing in auto mechanics, welding, and 24-hour wrecker service and Mom helping with the daily bookkeeping and the on-call dispatch. She had a “green thumb” and was an avid flower and vegetable gardener with a lifetime love of plants. She also enjoyed Reader’s Digest, word search and jigsaw puzzles. Her love of animals led her to allow her grandchildren to bring baby goats and chickens in her house. Her dog, Rusty, was a great source of enjoyment and a good companion. Her legacy will continue in many loving ways such as her wonderful handwritten recipes. One could never stop by her house without being offered something to eat. She spent her final years at NHC in her “apartment” as she called it. The NHC staff took incredible care of her and the family expresses their deepest thanks for the compassion, kindness and respect shown to Mom. Our mother is that special person in our life, without whom we would not be who we are today. So, we acknowledge the love and dedication of our mother who raised us to understand the values of love, respect, and self-sufficiency. We give thanks to God for our mother–a sacred treasure to behold. A private graveside service for the family will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, 331 Great Circle Road, Nashville, TN 37228.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Martha Lee Tripp Hazelwood
