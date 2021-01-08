Martha J Feiser of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, January 6, 2021
at Boulevard Terrace Nursing Home in Murfreesboro at the age of 81.
Graveside Services are scheduled for 1 PM Saturday, January 9, 2021 at
Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester.
A native of Corinth, MS, she was the daughter of the late William Edgar and
Maudie Scott Waller. She enjoyed working in her yard and collecting
trinkets. She was an active member of the Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club
for several years. She also enjoyed traveling and loved entertaining her
friends and family in her home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, John
Waller.
Martha is survived by “special friend”, Billy Allen of Tullahoma;
daughters, Karen Denton-Tanner (Tim) of Tullahoma and Katy Ridiner (John)
of Fayetteville; brothers, Morris Waller (Purificacion) of Estill Springs,
Frank Waller (Patty) of Knoxville and George Waller of Corinth, MS;
sisters, Donna Lambert and Wilma Franks, both of Corinth, MS; three
grandchildren; four great grandchildren; extended family, Marcie Wilkinson,
Eric Allen and Lynn Marie Wilkinson, all of Tullahoma and many nieces,
nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
her honor to the Arbor Day Foundation, the American Cancer Society or the
Alzheimer’s Association.
