Funeral services for Martha Ida Fletcher Swanger, age 95 of Manchester, will be graveside at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens at 1 PM on Monday, December 28, 2020. Family visitation will be at 10:00 AM, and all others from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Manchester Funeral Home Chapel. Martha passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Tuesday morning at McArthur Manor from an extended illness.
Martha was born in Summitville, TN to Vernon and Ruth Fletcher, August 16, 1925. She graduated from Coffee County High School and enjoyed many class reunions. Martha had various jobs in her lifetime, but her family, church, and community were her most favorite. She was a dedicated and founding member of Forest Mill Church of Christ. Martha put God first and foremost in her life and that was evident through her personality and prayer life. Whether it was a handwritten card or a hug, she always encouraged every soul as: Forest Mill 4H Club, Summitville Homemakers Club, and VIPs. She kept busy with many hobbies, including gardening (especially iris), playing cards, baking, journaling, and sending cards in the most beautiful handwriting.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clyde E. Swanger; brothers, John (Buster) Fletcher, Basil Fletcher; son-in-law, Lee Whitham; granddaughter, Christy Whitham. She is survived by her daughters, Suzanne (Steve) Gannon of Smyrna, Cindy Whitham of Manchester; one sister, Nelda Twitchell (Richard) of Chattanooga; grandchildren, Tyler (Melissa) Gannon of Smyrna, Andrew (Katie) Gannon of Murfreesboro, and Lindsey (Nick) Hibdon of Manchester; and especially proud of her great grandchildren; Aaron and Rylee Gannon, Jackson and Griffin Hibdon, and Mac Gannon. She will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews, church family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Forest Mill Church of Christ Upward Basketball of the youth program (3388 McMinnville Highway, Manchester, TN 37355.