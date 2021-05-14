Mrs. Martha Ann Ferrell, age 75, of Manchester, TN,
passed from this life on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at her residence
surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Ferrell was born in Fayetteville, TN, to her late parents Frank Wilson
and Doris Evans Wilson. She was a homemaker all her life and was a member
of Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Christ. Mrs. Ferrell had a huge heart and
loved all kinds of animals, especially rescues. In addition to her parents,
she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Angel Ferrell.
Mrs. Ferrell is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ralph Ferrell; sons,
Luke (Anita) Ferrell and Avery (Jennifer) Ferrell; grandchildren, Joshua
Ferrell, Jayden Ferrell, Victoria (Matt) Swann, Tristan Ferrell, and Jaelyn
Ferrell; great grandchild, Olivia Swann.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 12 noon until
2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be
conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm in the chapel of
Central Funeral Home with Virgil Alford officiating. Burial will follow in
Concord Cemetery in Tullahoma, TN.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com