Marsha Ann Hill, of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, August 14,
2021, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center at the age of 67. No
services are scheduled at this time.
Mrs. Hill, a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was the daughter of the late
R L and Juanita Throneberry. She enjoyed cooking and watching movies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry
Hill and her brother, Michael Throneberry.
She is survived by sons, Jerry Hill Jr and Paul Hill; two grandchildren and
friend, Mary Jo Anderson.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.