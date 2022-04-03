Marlina Maryanne Anspach of Shelbyville passed this life on Tuesday, March 29. 2022 at 4 years old. Marlina was born in Tullahoma to Keith and Frances Kriete Anspach who survive. Marlina was greeted in Heaven by grandparents Gene and Roberta Anspach. She is survived by her loving parents, Keith and Frances Anspach; two sisters Evony and Lilly Smith; one brother, Leroy Smith; grandparents Nikki and Rolland Christopher; aunts and uncles Catherine Navarrette, Jonathan Kriete, and Greg and Carol Anspach; as well as many cousins. Visitation for Marlina will be held on Tuesday, April 5 th , 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00pm. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00pm with Pastor Bryan Nerren officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.