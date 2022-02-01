Mr. Marlin A. Anderson, age 78, of Morrison, TN,
passed from this life on Monday, January 31, 2022, in Tullahoma, TN.
Mr. Anderson was born in Coffee Co., TN, to his late parents Porter
Anderson and Lydia Stacy. He worked in inspection with an air craft plant
for his career. Mr. Anderson was a sports fanatic and loved spending time
with his grandchildren. He served our country in the United States Army. In
addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Marla
Anderson; son, John Marlin Anderson; granddaughter, Ashley Anderson;
siblings, Junior Anderson, Earl Anderson, Leighton Anderson, Marvin
Anderson, Wayne Anderson, Owen Anderson, Coty Anderson, Juanita Barnes and
Ann Bell.
Mr. Anderson is survived by his wife of 59 years, Brenda Anderson; son,
Tony R. (Linda) Anderson; sisters, Shirley (Archie) Driver, Jean (Ronnie)
Robinson, and Sue Faircloth; grandchild, Ryan (Casey) Anderson; one special
niece, Cherry Hill.
Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, from
5:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Visitation
will also be held from 12:00pm until 2:00pm on Saturday, February 5, 2022,
with funeral services following at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral
Home with Jerry Finney and Jonathan Anderson officiating. Burial will
follow in Summitville Cemetery in Summitville, TN.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com