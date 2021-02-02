Mark Stevens Arriaga of Lascassas, passed this life on Friday, January 29,
2021 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital at the age of 52. No services are
scheduled.
A native of San Antonio, TX, he was the son of Antonio Arriaga of San
Antonio and Maria Alcorta Arriaga of Lascassas. He enjoyed hiking, playing
his guitar and watching movies. He also enjoyed traveling around Tennessee
and visiting and photographing the state’s small towns.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by brothers, Tony Arriaga of San
Antonio and Chris Arriaga of Murfreesboro.
