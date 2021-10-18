Mark Speechley age 68, of Manchester passed this life Monday, October 18,
2021 at the Unity Medical Center. No Services are scheduled at this time.
Mark, a native of Montreal, Canada, was the son of the late Anthony and
Margareta Andersbengts Speechley. He was a world traveler and enjoyed
photography, gardening, carpentry projects and working on automobiles.
Mark is survived by his wife, Jean Speechley of Jackson, TN and brother,
Christopher Speechley of Jackson, TN.
