A Celebration of Life visitation will take place in memory of Mark Arthur Gordon, II, age 38 of Georgetown, KY, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Coffee County Funeral Chapel, from 12 Noon until 2 PM. Mark passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, June 13, 2022.
Mark was born on November 3, 1983, in Wiesbadan, Germany, to Mark and Lela Gordon. Mark served his country in the United States Army for eight years as a combat medic. After his release from service, Mark earned an associate degree from Calhoun Community College in Athens, AL and another one from Athens State University, also in Athens, AL.
Mark is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Willie Mae Gordon of Manchester, TN and James and Joannie Andrews of Portland, TN. He is survived by his parents, Mark, and Lela Gordon; brother, Matthew David Gordon and his wife, Jill, and their son, Liam John Gordon; Mark’s daughter, Lexie Nolte; several extended family members and friends. Mark was a good man.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Gordon family.
