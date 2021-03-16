Mark Allen Shavers, of Lynchburg, passed this life on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the age of 56. No services are scheduled at this time.
Mr. Shavers was the son of the late Ronald and Rebecca Reese Shavers and was of the Church of Christ faith. He was a lifelong resident of the Lois community in Moore County. Mark enjoyed spending time with his family, working on the farm, and hunting and fishing with his son, Will.
He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Diane Brown Shavers; son, Will Shavers; brother, Tim Shavers of Lynchburg; sister, Melissa Norris of Huntsville.
For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com
