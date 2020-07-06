Ms. Marjorie A. Flowers, age 88, of Manchester, Tennessee passed away on
Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her residence in Manchester.
Ms. Flowers was born in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of the late Frank
and Amelia Hart. She was a homemaker. She volunteered to serve at the
Manchester Senior Center. Ms. Flowers was a Roman Catholic, and a woman of
true Christian faith and charity.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Flowers was preceded in death by her loving
husband, Paul A. Flowers; six brothers, and one son (Jeffrey).
She is survived by her sister, Jane Ponder, of St. Louis, MO, and one
daughter, Phyllis Decker of Gainesville, Florida; four sons: Stephen
(Michelle) Flowers and Robert (Karen) Flowers, of Gainesville, FL, Gregory
(Melissa) Flowers of Murfreesboro, TN, and Mike (LaShae) Flowers of
Manchester, TN; 13 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Ms. Flowers was a devoted, generous and giving sister, daughter, wife,
mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and was loved by all who knew
her.
Graveside Funeral services will be held 1:30 PM Wednesday at Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens
Visitation 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Wednesday at Central Funeral Home,
Manchester, Tennessee www.centralfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the Family requests donations in Ms. Flowers’s memory
to the American Heart Association.