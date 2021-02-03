Marilyn Patricia Peters was born on April 7, 1937, in Chicago, IL to the
late Robert H. and Irene E. Hensel Rollins. She was a member of the Bell
Springs United Methodist Church in the Noah community and was a retired CPA
for Housholder & Artman. Ms. Marilyn was a member of Beta Sigma Fi and the
Golden Retrievers Rescuers. She loved to travel, especially on Earth watch
trips and for archaeological digs.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Marilyn is preceded in death by her
husband, Carroll E. Peters and brother, Robert H. Rollins, II. She is
survived by her children, Matthew Peters and his wife, Kathy Pinnell, and
Ami Bird; grandchildren, Katrina Brown and her husband, Daniel, Erik
Peters, Kurt Peters, and Adam Lucas; great grandchild, Hadleigh Brown, and
one on the way; special daughter, Tammy G. Duncan; special granddaughter,
Vanessa Reynolds; and special friend and caretaker, Velvet Holmes.
A celebration of Ms. Marilyn’s life will be held at a later date.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Peters family.