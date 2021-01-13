Marilyn Miles, age 84, of Moore County, passed this life on Friday, January 8, 2021. Funeral services will take place in Adrian, Michigan.
Mrs. Miles was born in Toledo, Ohio to the late Donald Edgar and Inez Porter Kernaghan. She loved birds, flowers, gardening, and enjoyed embroidery work.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond Miles; granddaughter, Korrine Miles; sister, Alma White; and her infant son.
She is survived by son, Donald Miles (Sara); daughters, Tracie Patton and Shawn Greene (Robert); sister, Nancy Bush; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren.
