Marilyn Kaye Hunkins, age 79, of Tullahoma went to be with her heavenly
father Saturday, November 13, 2021. She was born December 10, 1941 in
Zanesville, Ohio to the late Harold and Thelma Schilling.
Marilyn was a member of Tullahoma First Baptist Church. She was a writer
for the Antique Cars Newsletter for which she received several awards for
her published articles. she was an AACA National Auto Event Judge and
served as Secretary on the Board of Directors for AACA Library and Research
Center.
The family will receive friends from 2 – 3 p.m. Sunday, November 28th at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. In
lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s
Hospital Vanderbilt at https://give.vanderbilthealth.org/give.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 56 years, Roy “R.C.” Hunkins;
daughter, Lisa Plant (Leonard); grandchildren, Crystal Benz (Curt), Sierra
Lowry and Drezden Plant; great grandchildren, Chet Rand, Harley Benz, Eliza
Durbin, Driver Benz and Kaizen Plant.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.