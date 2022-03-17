Marilyn Joan Strotheide, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, March 15 th , 2022 at NHC at the age of 85. Marilyn was born in Marion, Indiana to the late Carl and Eva Bahr. She was well traveled and loved quilting and ceramics and was a very talented artist. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Norman Emil Strotheide and John Leming; and one son, Michael Leming. Marilyn is survived by one step-son, Eric (Mary) Strotheide; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving mother to her adopted son, and a wonderful step-mother and mother-in-law. Burial at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens will take place at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the National Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1 st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.