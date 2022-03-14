Marilyn J Carey of Tullahoma, TN passed this life on Sunday, March 13,
2022, at her residence at the age of 91. Graveside Services are scheduled
for Friday, March 18, at 12 Noon at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family
will receive friends from 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM on Friday, March 18 at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Olean, NY, Mrs. Carey was the daughter of the late John
Hamilton and Helen Hollander Schnell. She was a member of St. Paul the
Apostle Catholic Church in Tullahoma. Mrs. Carey was an avid reader and
enjoyed fishing, traveling and sewing. She loved being outdoors gardening
or visiting the beach.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Donna
Robbins; grandson, Michael Lynn and son-in-law, Jack Lynn.
She is survived by her husband, Clayton F. Carey of Tullahoma; daughters,
Linda Carey, Marla J. Lynn, Paula Jo “P J” Carey and Laura Wiser (Danny),
all of Tullahoma; sister, Jackie Gatuso of Olean, NY; five grandchildren
and six great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.