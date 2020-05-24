Mrs. Marie Eaton Hatfield, 89, passed away, Friday
May 22, 2020 at the Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro,
Tennessee. She was born in Tullahoma, Tennessee on September 1, 1930 to
William Paul Eaton and Willie Dell Gordon Eaton who preceded her in death
along with her husband, Thomas Jefferson Hatfield; brothers, William and
Earl Eaton.
She was a member of the New Union Church of Christ for 61 years and
attended the Main Street Church of Christ. She worked at Powers Farm Store
and Manchester Building Supply and then cared for her husband as his health
declined.
She is survived by her daughter, Signe (Aaron) Williams; sister, Annette
(Dale) Smith; grandchildren, Matt (Paige) Wheeler and Sean (Kelli) Wheeler;
great grandchildren, Kara, Alan, Kasen and Weston Wheeler.
Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Sunday in the Central Funeral Home chapel
with Minister Alan Adams officiating with burial to follow in the Concord
Cemetery. Visitation: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Sunday at Central Funeral Home,
