Margaret Wolfe Jensen Jr of Lynchburg passed this life on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her residence at the age of 76. There are no services scheduled at this time.
Mrs. Jensen, was born in Stubenville, Ohio to the late Axel Jensen and Margaret Wolfe Jensen. She retired in 2017 from the Jack Daniel’s Distillery Bottle Shop and visited with her former co-workers whenever she could. She enjoyed spending her time reading and watching television.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Simms.
She is survived by her sons, John Glassmeyer of Woodbury and Dale Glassmeyer of Tullahoma; brothers, Axel Jensen (Norma) of Shelbyville, Dick Jensen (Faye) of South Bend, Indiana, John Jensen of Shelbyville; grandson J. Michael Karrington-Glassmeyer of Woodbury.
