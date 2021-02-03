Margaret “Maggie” Rockholt, passed on to be with her husband Raymond Rockholt on February 3, 2021 at age 87. Maggie pressed on with life after Raymond passed in 2003, but she always missed him. They were married for 51 years and had one daughter, Donna Rockholt Burfitt who was always the joy of their lives. Donna’s husband is Wade Burfitt. Their oldest daughter and her family are Samantha Boggs, husband D.J. Boggs and their sweet daughters, Sadie Boggs and Zoe Boggs. Donna and Wade’s younger daughter and her husband are Sydney and Paul Caccia. Maggie and Raymond loved life and lived the American dream. They were a smart, hardworking couple who succeeded in building two businesses, Maggie’s Beauty Salon and Hamilton Alarm Company. They helped a lot of people along the way, but they would have never spoken of it. They relished time with family and friends. Some of their favorite things were vacations to Daytona Beach and Disney World, attending NASCAR and Indy 500 races, boating on Chickamauga Lake, mountain buggies in the Smokey Mountains and of course hosting their annual Christmas Bunko party. Maggie was one of nine children and is survived by two sisters, Janice Croft and Carolyn “Cricket” Hill. Family waiting to embrace her in heaven include her father Joseph Lewis Knight, her mother Mary Elizabeth Walker Knight, and her brothers and sisters Beatrice Higdon, Avolene Montieth, Joseph “Rosie” Knight, James “Jack” Knight, Lawrence “Buddy” Knight, and Exie Robinson. A graveside service is scheduled for 12:00 PM Eastern Time (11:00 Central Time) on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Chattanooga Memorial Park’s pavilion, 501 Memorial Dr., Chattanooga, TN. Maggie was a cancer survivor so in lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society on her behalf.Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.