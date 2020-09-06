Mrs. Margaret Louise Jones, 80, passed away
Saturday September 5, 2020 at her home. She was born in Manchester,
Tennessee on February 10, 1940 to Sanford W. Crosslin and Edie Bell Floyd
Crosslin who preceded her in death along with her brothers, Floyd, Wayne,
Edgar Lee and Wallace Crosslin; son-in-law, Mike Lundquist.
She was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church and Helping Hands. She
made a home for her husband and children, loved quilting and her flowers.
She is survived by her husband, Horace Wayne Jones; daughters, Rosalie
(Don) Crownover, Ramona Lundquist, Rita Marcom and Rhonda (Robert)
Matherne; grandchildren, Corey (Briana) Henley, Keri (David) Evans, Kayla
Campbell, Cassie (Levi) DeVente, Robin (Todd) Matherne and Robbie Matherne;
great grandchildren, Keighley and Hunter Reed, Aiden, Eli, and Jackson
Henley, Lilly and Gage Matherne, Will and Sam Evans, Norris DeVente;
sisters, Emogene Fletcher, Cleo Trail and Brenda (Tommie) Tomberlin;
sisters-in-law, Ann and Pat Crosslin, Aldie Jones; a host of nieces and
nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday in the Central Funeral Home chapel
with Minister Corey Henley officiating with burial to follow in the New
Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM Monday at
