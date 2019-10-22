Hill, Margaret Joyce Greene, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, October 20th, 2019 at her home at the age of 81. Mrs. Hill was born in Lynville, Tennessee to the late Robert T. and Annie Lee Anderson Greene. During her life she worked as a secretary at Harton Regional Medical Center and for Dr. Kirshna and also worked at Castner Knott in Tullahoma. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, as well as the AEDC Women’s Club. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her husband, David Hill; daughter, Pamela Dugger Brown and her husband Timothy; son, David William Hill III; one sister, Betty Bell and her husband John; four grandchildren, Erin Brown Hardigree and her husband Sidney, Kaylee Brown, Ryan Lee Hill and Aleigh Hill; and two great-grandchildren, Blaiklee Hardigree and Brantlee Brown. Per Margarets wishes, no services are currently planned at this time.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Joyce Greene Hill
Hill, Margaret Joyce Greene, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, October 20th, 2019 at her home at the age of 81. Mrs. Hill was born in Lynville, Tennessee to the late Robert T. and Annie Lee Anderson Greene. During her life she worked as a secretary at Harton Regional Medical Center and for Dr. Kirshna and also worked at Castner Knott in Tullahoma. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, as well as the AEDC Women’s Club. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her husband, David Hill; daughter, Pamela Dugger Brown and her husband Timothy; son, David William Hill III; one sister, Betty Bell and her husband John; four grandchildren, Erin Brown Hardigree and her husband Sidney, Kaylee Brown, Ryan Lee Hill and Aleigh Hill; and two great-grandchildren, Blaiklee Hardigree and Brantlee Brown. Per Margarets wishes, no services are currently planned at this time.