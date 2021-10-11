Margaret Ethel Ward, age 85, of Lynchburg, TN went to be with her heavenly
father Friday, October 8, 2021 at Lynchburg Nursing Home. Margaret was born
May 22, 1936 in Moore County, TN to the late Hollis Farrar and Neil
Hazelwood Farrar. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by
her husband, Tommy Ward; sons, Donald and David Ward; brother, Jesse Farrar
and sisters, Frances Cunningham and Helen Owens.
Margaret was a member of County Line Baptist Church and loved to sing. She
loved to read, work puzzles and she was a babysitter for most of Moore
County.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 pm Monday, October 11th at
Lynchburg Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 3:30 PM, Tuesday,
October 12th in the chapel with Brother Leon Williams officiating.
Interment will follow at County Line Cemetery.
Susan is survived by her sons, James (Valerie) Ward and Robert (Edwina)
Ward; daughters, Betty McCreary, Nell (Paul) Green, Nancy (Jimbo) Reese,
Jane (Greg) McAnally, Deborah (Chris) Ledbetter and Linda (Paul) Young;
brother, Wayne (Donna) Farrar; sisters, Brenda (Charlie) Tucker and Linda
(Joey) Smith; daughter-in-law, Mary Ward (Mike) and Kim Ward; twenty
grandchildren; twenty nine and two on the way great-grandchildren and
special friends, Racheal Young and her daughter Leeann Holston and Wanda
Ward.
Lynchburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.