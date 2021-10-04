Funeral Services for Mrs. Margaret Ellen Rogers, Age, 63 of Manchester,
will be conducted Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 1:00PM at Manchester
Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from
5:00PM until 9:00PM at Manchester Funeral Home. Mrs. Rogers passed from
this life on September 29, 2021, at her residence.
Margaret Ellen Rogers was born on January 27, 1958, in Zion, IL, to the
late Leonard and Irene Chumbley. She was of the Baptist faith. Margaret
enjoyed watching TV especially Alabama Football and The Tennessee Titans.
She loved to garden, fish, and swim. She was always trying to make someone
laugh. She was a loving wife and mother and will be dearly missed by all.
She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Randall Rogers; two
sons, Joseph Dale Rogers, and Christopher Len Rogers; two brothers, Doyle
Chumbley and Jim Chumbley (Andrea); and several nieces and nephews that she
adored.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rogers Family.