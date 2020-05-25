Margaret Elizabeth Pearson Long, age 96, of Hillsboro, Tennessee, passed
away on the 23rd of May, 2020 at the NHC Healthcare, Clinton, South
Carolina. She was a homemaker on the Long Centennial Farm as well as
working a number of positions outside the home, including a baker at the
Owl Restaurant in Manchester and at the Cafeteria in AEDC, a
computer-programmer at the Hat Corporation in Cowan, a bookkeeper for the
Western Auto in Manchester and the Manchester Water Department. She was a
lifelong member of the Prairie Plains Church of Christ. She was an
excellent cook and her homemade angel-food cake, chess pie and caramel cake
were always in demand. She also produced beautiful handwork items like
quilts, blankets, doilies, table cloths and sweaters which she would make
by quilting, crocheting or knitting.
Margaret will be remembered for her devotion to her family. She was born
January 15, 1924, to the late Felix Marks and Lou Alma Cash Pearson of
Hillsboro. She was the eldest daughter of a family of 10 children. While
being a stellar student, she dropped out of high school to help rear her
siblings when her mother became wheelchair-bound. She continued in that
role and became the Matriarch of the Pearson family. She is preceded in
death by her husband of nearly 70 years, William Albro Long, half-sister
Zora (Wesley) Raines, sisters Ora Alma (R L) Smith, Katherine (Joe)
Vandergriff, and Betty Jean Pearson; brothers F. M. Jr.( Dot), John
W.(Donalene), Kenneth (Wilma) and Marion (Jane). She is survived by a
brother, Ellis Pearson (Gayle), of Hixson, Tennessee, and sons Charles Long
and wife Andrea of Clinton, SC, Bill Long and wife Donna of Loudon, TN, and
Ronnie Long and wife Betty of Greenwood, SC; eight grandchildren; twelve
great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and
nephews who were especially loved. She will be fondly missed by her
special friend Margaret Smith and other friends and neighbors in the Coffee
County area, as well as the caring staff and residents of the Clinton NHC
and friends she met while living there for the past year and one-half.
A file-by visitation, utilizing appropriate distancing, will be held at the
Prairie Plains Church of Christ beginning at 1 pm, Wednesday, May 27,
2020. A graveside service and burial will follow at approximately 2 pm in
the cemetery with Brother Billy Robison officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Prairie Plains Church of
Christ Building Fund.
Blyth Funeral Home, Greenwood, SC and Central Funeral Home, Manchester, are
in charge of the arrangements.