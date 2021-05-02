Mrs. Margaret “Ann” Crosslin, age 82, of
Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at her
residence.
Mrs. Crosslin was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents Frank Harner
and Alene Cantrell Harner. She was a homemaker all her life and always
loved coming home to Manchester. Mrs. Crosslin was an amazing wife, mother,
grandmother (also known as “grand nana”), and great grandmother. In
addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd
Crosslin; brothers, Vernon Harner and Roy Alvin Harner.
Mrs. Crosslin is survived by a son, Jeff (Cindy) Crosslin; daughter,
Jennifer (Scott) Milauckas; brother, Jerry Harner; sister, Sue Cook;
grandchildren, Paul (Mandy) Rader, Daulton Milauckas, and Jessica (Reid)
Francis; great grandchild, Hudson Rader.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 5:00pm until
7:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services will be
conducted on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 11:00am in the chapel of Central
Funeral Home with Scott Eggleston officiating. Burial will follow in Rose
Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN.
