Margaret Ann Corvin of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, February 21,
2021 at her residence at the age of 69. Funeral services are scheduled on
Saturday, February 27 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial
to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 PM
until the service time.
A native of Alto, she was the daughter of the late Clifford Howard and
Rosie Mearse Taylor. She enjoyed watching old western shows on TV and
taking walks. She loved being with her family and making people laugh.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Billy
Corvin and son, Peewee Taylor.
Mrs. Corvin is survived by sons, Bobby Corvin of Tullahoma and Billy
Corvin; daughter, Ann Dahmer (fiancé’, DJ Harrell) of Tullahoma; brothers,
Carl and Jerry Tayler, both of Tullahoma; sisters, Annie Lou Painter (JC
Painter Jr) of Tullahoma and Debbie Taylor of Fayetteville; eight
grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.