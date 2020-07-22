Marcia Yevonne Killian Barnes, age 70, passed away on July 21, 2020 at
Raintree Manor in McMinnville after an extended illness. She was born on
November 12, 1949 to parents, Jim Houston Killian and Lyda Kate Christian
Killian who preceded her in death. A nurse for 25 years, she cared for
many while working at Warren County Hospital, Warren Regional Hospital ,and
Stones River Hospital in Woodbury. She was a member of Mt. Leo Church of
Christ.
Marcia loved spending time with her grandchildren, shopping, and welcoming
people into her home.
Known for her great smile, inviting spirit, and giving heart, she leaves
behind many who will miss her greatly.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-three years, David Ralph Barnes of
McMinnville, son, John Barnes, of McMinnville, daughter, Stephanie Barnes
Hobbs (Troy) of Morrison, Grandchildren, Hunter Hobbs of Morrison and Alex
Hobbs of Chattanooga, brother, Jeff Killian(Shannon) of McMinnville,
nieces, Amber McClure(Jimmy)of McMinnville, Finnley Killian of
McMinnville,and Taneah Lay(Rick) of Murfreesboro,nephews, Travis
Barnes(Crystal) of McMinnville, and Colby Killian(Caitlin) of Kansas.
Special Aunts, great nieces and nephews and many cousins also survive.
She also leaves behind beloved, long-time friend, Vicky White of Doyle, Tn.
In honor of her wishes, there will be no service. A gathering of family
and friends will be held later to remember and honor her. Memorial
donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research hospital in
Memphis. She was a long-time supporter of this cause.