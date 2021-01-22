Maggie Sue Martin of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, January 21,
2021 at the age of 58. Private family services are scheduled.
A native of Tullahoma, she was the daughter of the late John David and Emma
Jewel Turner Lowe. She attended the Blessed Hope Ministries Church in
Tullahoma. Family was very important to her and she loved spending time
with her granddaughter and attending family reunions. She also enjoyed
shopping for purses.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Howard,
Randy and David Lowe and sister, Billie Jo Winton.
Mrs. Martin is survived by husband, Robert L. Martin of Tullahoma;
daughter, Stacey Lowe of Tullahoma; son, Robert Martin II of Tullahoma;
Granddaughter, Pazlee Lowe; sisters-in-law, Roxanna Franklin (Fred) of
Nashville and Connie Brunner Lowe of Tullahoma; special nephew, Latrell
Winton of Tullahoma and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
her name to The Attic Outlet, Food Pantry, 302 W Hogan St, Tullahoma, TN
37388 or Grace Baptist Youth Church Ministry, 1901 Ovoca Road, Tullahoma,
TN. 37388
