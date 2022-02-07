Maesue L. Tarrant of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, February 4, 2022
at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 64. A Celebration of
Life is scheduled for Sunday, February 13, 2022 from 1 – 2 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Tullahoma, Maesue was the daughter of the late John Wesley and
Willie Pauline Bonner Hendon. She worked for many years for the Tennessee
Department of Transportation in the Construction office. Maesue attended
the South Jackson Church of Christ and enjoyed reading, watching scary
movies and traveling. She loved her family dearly and was always there for
her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, James
Hendon and sister, JoAnn Simmons.
Maesue is survived by three daughters, Jaime Hendon of Estill Springs,
Deidra Tarrant of Nashville and Tia Tarrant of Tullahoma; brothers, John
Wesley Hendon Jr. (Ada) of Estill Springs and William Gene Hendon (Amy) of
Winchester; sister, Wanda Lee Johnson of Estill Springs; sister-in-law,
Linda Hendon of Estill Springs and five grandchildren, Urijah Lee, Athena
and Cadence Tarrant, Jaylee Love Porche and Jabari Tarrant.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.