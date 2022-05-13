Mrs. Mae Wanda Robinson, age 85, of Manchester, TN,
passed from this life on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Manchester, TN.
Mrs. Robinson was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents Perry Thomas
Uselton and Theresa Mae Moran Uselton. She worked as social services
director at Crestwood and she was a member of the Church of Christ. Mrs.
Robinson was a great story teller and loved to sing songs. She had a sharp
memory that didn’t end. Mrs. Robinson loved watching old classic movies,
Godfather movies being her favorite. Her main hobby was yard work that she
very much enjoyed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by
her husband, Fred Robinson; brother, Mark Uselton; sister, Jerri Uselton;
son-in-law, Mike Meacham; granddaughter, Samantha Clayborne.
Mrs. Robinson is survived by son, David (Claudia) Clayborne; daughter,
Teresa Meacham; grandchildren, Eric Erickson, Cody (Brittany) Clayborne,
and Shelby Clayborne.
Visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 10:00am
until 11:00am at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN, with funeral
services immediately following at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Manchester
City Cemetery in Manchester, TN.
