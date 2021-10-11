Lynn Neuharth, age 75, of Tullahoma went to be with his heavenly father
Friday, October 8, 2021. He was born May 17, 1946 in Watertown, South
Dakota to the late Emil and Margaret Neuharth. Lynn enjoyed crafting,
tinkering, woodworking and riding his Regions bicycle. Services will be
held at a later date.
Lynn is survived by his son, Matthew Neuharth (Christie); grandchildren,
Abbi McDaniel, Brandon Neuharth, Aaron Neuharth, Madalyn Neuharth, Cayden
Herrod and Elizabeth and Alianna Burbon; brother, Dennis Mennenger; and
sisters, Kay Kleschka and Rita Rasmussen.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.